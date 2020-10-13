© 2020
Telling West Virginia's Story
Wisconsin Couple Finds Small Wooden Boat That Set Sail 27 Years Ago

Published October 13, 2020 at 6:19 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A couple in Wisconsin came across a small wooden boat buried off of Lake Superior. It had a school's address on it, so the couple contacted the school and learned that the boat had been sent to the ocean 27 years ago. The boat also held a message - I'm traveling to the ocean; please put me back in the water. So they did as they were told. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

