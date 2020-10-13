© 2020
Telling West Virginia's Story
Stranded Tourist Gets Machu Picchu All To Himself

Published October 13, 2020 at 7:01 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Over the weekend, Jesse Takayama (ph) got to have Machu Picchu all to himself. He was the first tourist to visit the world-renowned Peruvian ruins in seven months. That's how long the park's been shut down because of COVID-19. Peru granted Takayama special permission to enter the World Heritage Site. He's been waiting since March while trapped in Peru because of the pandemic. Upside - he got to use the entry ticket he bought seven months ago, and the view wasn't bad either. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

