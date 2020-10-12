Canadian City Returns Hilarious Prank Plaques On Park Benches

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

An anonymous engraver decorated park benches in Calgary, Canada, with plaques. They say things like, Benjy, the first hamster to fly solo around the world, took off from this spot in April 1937. City authorities decided they needed to stop the spread of misinformation, and they took all the plaques down. But the people of Calgary demanded them back, so the city reinstalled them. We need a bit of whimsy in our 2020 world, the mayor said.