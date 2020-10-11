Biden And Trump Speak To Voters As Election Day Looms

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

Polls show the Democratic nominee for president ahead in many swing states and substantially ahead nationally. And in remarks yesterday in one of those states, Joe Biden expressed confidence.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JOE BIDEN: You got to go out and make sure you vote because the only way we lose this is by the chicanery going on relative to polling places.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: That's Biden in Erie, Pa. And at the White House yesterday, President Trump held his first public event since being hospitalized with COVID-19.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, thank you very much. And keep that enthusiasm going. Get out and vote. We got to vote. We got to vote these people into oblivion. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.