Telling West Virginia's Story
Predictions

Published October 10, 2020 at 7:47 AM EDT

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next insect to make the news? Negin Farsad.

NEGIN FARSAD: At the next debate, a bunch of breathtakingly beautiful butterflies are going to show up and form in the air the word vote.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: To elevate the tone of the next debate, the presidential debate commission will name a dung beetle to moderate it.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: And Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: The entomology entertainment world will be rocked when some very brave young ladybugs step forward to bring down a powerful cockroach. Some older, established ladybugs will pretend to be surprised by the revelations. But come on. How could they not know? He's a cockroach.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Mo Rocca, Negin Farsad and Roxanne Roberts. Congratulations to everybody for getting through another week. We are on the home stretch. I just know it. Keep going. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

