Legislating Your Vote: Harris County, Texas

Ahead of early voting in Harris County, Texas, which includes the city of Houston, the elections administrator sent mail-in ballot applications to all voters aged 65 years and older. Many voters across the country are planning on mailing in their ballots due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last Wednesday, however, the Texas Supreme Court ruled that Harris County could not continue to send out the applications to the rest of the county’s 2.4 million registered voters.

These documents are accessible online, and parties and other political organizations can distribute them. The court, however, deemed that it was inappropriate for a government official like the administrator to send them.

Why was this decision made? And what implications does it have for the elections in Texas?

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.