© 2021
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

National Cathedral Donates Previously Forgotten Stockpile Of Masks

Published March 26, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Seek and ye shall find, apparently. That's what a tweet from the National Cathedral here in Washington read yesterday after 5,000 N95 respirator masks were discovered in the cathedral's crypt.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

With health care workers facing an extreme shortage of masks, uncovering this supply was like finding the holy grail. And church officials quickly donated the masks to two hospitals in the area.

SHAPIRO: So how did they get there in the first place?

CHANG: Well, according to the church, after the 2006 bird flu scare, they acquired the masks in case of a future pandemic. But until this week, they had totally forgotten about them.

SHAPIRO: Fortunately, the church's head stonemason, Joe Alonso, remembered they were there and was able to resurrect them at exactly the right time.

(SOUNDBITE OF FLYING LOTUS' "ALL IN") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now