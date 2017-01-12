© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fulfill Your Reading Resolutions With 6 Books From Librarian Nancy Pearl

By Nancy Pearl
Published January 12, 2017 at 4:36 AM EST
Start the new year with a stack of book suggestions from librarian Nancy Pearl.

If reading more in 2017 was one of your new year's resolutions, Nancy Pearl is here to help. Every once in a while, the Seattle-based librarian sends host Steve Inskeep a big stack of books. They're generally "under-the-radar" reads — titles she thinks deserve more attention than they've been getting.

<strong><a href="http://apps.npr.org/best-books-2016/" target="_blank">Looking for great reads? Browse 300+ handpicked titles in the 2016 Book Concierge >></a></strong>
/ NPR
/
<strong><a href="http://apps.npr.org/best-books-2016/" target="_blank">Looking for great reads? Browse 300+ handpicked titles in the 2016 Book Concierge >></a></strong>

This year, the stack includes breathtaking thrillers, a multi-generational crime story, an unforgettable family tale, and more. Pearl tells Inskeep why she loves these novels, and why she thinks you will, too.

These recommendations have been edited for clarity and length.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Nancy Pearl
Nancy Pearl is a regular commentator about books on NPR's Morning Edition and NPR affiliate stations KUOW in Seattle and KWGS in Tulsa.
See stories by Nancy Pearl
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now