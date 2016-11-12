© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Not My Job: Sportscaster Joe Buck Gets Quizzed On Kittens And Rainbows

Published November 12, 2016 at 12:54 PM EST
Joe Buck

When the Cubs won the World Series on Nov. 2 — remember that? — the person who told the world it had happened was sportscaster Joe Buck. He has been broadcasting the NFL on Fox since 1993 and Major League Baseball since 1995. He has now written a memoir about his life in broadcasting, called Lucky Bastard: My Life, My Dad, and the Things I'm Not Allowed to Say on TV.

We thought everyone could use a little distraction this week, so we've invited Buck to play a game called "It's all just kittens and rainbows!"

Click the audio link above to hear how he does.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

