Muses And More: 3 Books We Owe To Writers' Lovers

By Joni Rendon,
Shannon McKenna Schmidt
Published February 15, 2014 at 3:43 PM EST

Many writers used their romantic partners as inspiration for characters and plot lines: Tolstoy's courtship of his wife, Sophia, became the model for Levin's wooing of Kitty in Anna Karenina, while Gustave Flaubert shamelessly infused intimate details about his mistress into the titular Madame Bovary. But some scribes owe much more to their significant others. These career-defining books might never have graced our shelves if it weren't for writers' strong-willed other halves.

Shannon McKenna Schmidt and Joni Rendon are the authors ofWriters Between the Covers: The Scandalous Romantic Lives of Legendary Literary Casanovas, Coquettes, and Cads.

