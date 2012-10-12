Backseat Book Club Returns With 'Black Beauty'

This fall, as our younger listeners settle into their classrooms, it's time to reunite the Backseat Book Club. Each month, we pick a book to read along with our school-age listeners. Next up: a children's classic, Black Beauty by Anna Sewell.

We'll talk about the book with novelist Jane Smiley, who, in addition to winning a Pulitzer Prize for grown-up literature, has written kids' books starring horses.

Send an email with your thoughts and questions about Black Beauty to backseatbookclub@npr.org.

