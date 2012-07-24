Gasbags To Honey Bugs: Baseball's Nutty Team Names

2 of 3 — According to Hagerty, Kansas' Iola Gasbags (1902, 1904) adopted their name after becoming widely known as braggers: "They traveled to these other cities, and they'd be bragging that they were the champion, so people started giving them the nickname Gasbags. And they said, 'You know what? Yeah, we are. We're the Gasbags.' "

