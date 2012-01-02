Smirnoff Introduces U.S. To 2 New Flavored Vodkas

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Maybe you shouldn't drink and then deal with your money. The top-selling vodka brand in the United States has made another entry in the competition for flavored vodkas. And that's our last word in business today: A shot of fluff.

Smirnoff is selling what's called Fluffed Marshmallow Vodka. And also, if that's not to your taste, whipped cream-flavored vodka. While trying to come up with the right formula, the company said it studied vanilla-scented laundry soap and candles that smell like cookies. It ended up coming up with these new flavors for alcohol.

The Russian-born brand is trying to attract drinkers in their 20s and 30s - at least that's what they say, although some groups complain that fluffed marshmallow flavors are targeted at underage drinkers.

