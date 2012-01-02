Mass. Dog Walker Wounded By Deer Hunter

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A hunter in Norton, Massachusetts may try harder next time to identify his target. The hunter thought he saw a saw white-tailed deer in the woods. In reality, he was looking at two dogs being taken for a walk. The good news is that the hunter was not a good shot. When he fired, he missed both dogs. The bad news is he wounded the woman walking them. At least the hunter didn't have to go far to get police. He was an off-duty state trooper. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.