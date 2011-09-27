Book Review: 'The Wandering Falcon'

MELISSA BLOCK, Host:

Alan Cheuse has a review of "The Wandering Falcon."

ALAN CHEUSE: And Ahmad's voice, like that of an old storyteller of which he writes addressing an intertribal conclave about the consequences of a kidnapping. Ahmad's voice is usually clear and sharp like the sound of plucked strings from a musical instrument.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

BLOCK: The book is "The Wandering Falcon" by Jamil Ahmad. Our reviewer, Alan Cheuse, teaches writing at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.