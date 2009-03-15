'Victory At Risk' Offers A Plan For The Pentagon

One of the unintended consequences of the wars in both Iraq and Afghanistan is that the U.S. may not be prepared to fight another one. According to retired Army Major General Mike Davidson, history teaches that there will be another one — and he's got a plan to prepare for it.

Host Liane Hansen speaks with Davidson about his book Victory at Risk: Restoring America's Military Power: A New War Plan for the Pentagon. Davidson talks about the state of today's U.S. military establishment and suggests a new war plan for the Pentagon.

