© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How The Woman's Land Army Fed America

Published March 8, 2009 at 8:00 AM EDT

In World War I, while U.S. servicemen were fighting "over there," American women from all walks of life moved to rural areas to work as farm laborers. They were known as the Woman's Land Army.

Host Liane Hansen speaks with writer and journalist Elaine Weiss about her book Fruits of Victory: The Woman's Land Army of America in the Great War. The book reveals a piece of American history that has been mainly overlooked.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now