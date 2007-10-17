© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
'Musicophilia' Examines Music in the Mind

Fresh Air
Published October 17, 2007 at 11:00 AM EDT

In the book Musicophilia: Tales of Music and the Brain, neurologist Oliver Sacks explores the relationship between music and the mind.

Through a series of case studies ranging from songs stuck in one's mind to a newfound passion for concert piano after being struck by lightning, the professor of Neurology at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and the NYU School of Medicine examines the complexity of human beings and the role music plays in our lives.

