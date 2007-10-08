© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Know-it-All Author A.J. Jacobs Tries 'Living Biblically'

Fresh Air
Published October 8, 2007 at 11:00 AM EDT

He spent a year reading the entire Encyclopaedia Britannica and writing The Know-It-All, an account of what he learned.

Now author A.J. Jacobs has accomplished another annually retentive feat: Living life the way the Good Book says we should.

The Year of Living Biblically: One Man's Humble Quest to Follow the Bible as Literally as Possible chronicles Jacobs' attempts to follow every rule in the Bible — and considers the lessons he learned along the way. (Read or listen to an excerpt.)

Jacobs is an editor at large for Esquire.

