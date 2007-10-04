© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Devra Davis: Chemicals, Cancer and You

Fresh Air
Published October 4, 2007 at 11:00 AM EDT

In The Secret History of the War on Cancer, environmental-health expert Devra Davis warns that we're ignoring dozens of cancer-causing chemicals, like asbestos, benzene, vinyl chloride, and dioxin.

She writes that, like the tobacco companies, the chemical industry has managed to obfuscate the carcinogenic dangers of chemical and other toxic waste.

Davis directs the Center for Environmental Oncology at the University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute and teaches epidemiology in the university's public-health graduate program.

Her earlier book When Smoke Ran Like Water: Tales of Environmental Deception and the Battle Against Pollution was a finalist for the National Book Award.

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now