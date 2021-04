Writer James Traub discusses his new book, The Best Intentions: Kofi Annan and the UN in the Era of American World Power. Traub recounts the intertwined story of Annan, the United Nations and American foreign policy from 1992 to the present.

Traub is a contributing writer for The New York Times Magazine. His other books include City on a Hill and The Devil's Playground.

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.