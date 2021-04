Cross an artichoke with celery, and you come close to getting a cardoon. For our food moment this week, food writer Peggy Knickerbocker tells us about cardoons, a wonderfully weird vegetable with mediterranean "roots."

Knickerbocker joined Christopher Hirsheimer in writing The San Francisco Ferry Plaza Farmer's Market Cookbook.

