Barbara Kafka, Lending Veggies a Little 'Love'

In Vegetable Love, Barbara Kafka offers a primer on buying, storing and cooking all kinds of veggies, and a cornucopia of recipes for making them magical... recipes as colorful as beet pie for dessert.

"I like pretty," Kafka says. "I like to have fun with my food."

These are not vegan recipes. Chicken broth finds its way into the risotto. But they make use of all the life a garden can offer.

From her New York City home kitchen, Kafka takes on a dual challenge: she makes a dish "fit for spring," and transforms a "boring" vegetable. Her choice? The carrot.

