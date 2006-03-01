A Behind-the-Scenes Look at Movie Industry Slang

Who's Alan Smithee and why is he the director of so many movies? When is a martini not a martini? Who is the best boy anyway?

Camera operator and film industry veteran Dave Knox talks to Susan Stamberg about these terms and other movie industry mysteries as a run-up to the 78th Academy Awards ceremony on March 5. Knox is the author of an insider's guide to film slang, Strike the Baby and Kill the Blonde.

