Soldiers' Stories: Protesting Vietnam

By William Short
Published April 29, 2005 at 12:00 AM EDT

Commentator William Short was an American soldier who decided he could no longer fight in Vietnam. Serving as an infantry platoon sergeant in 1969, Short refused to go on missions after several months of fighting, citing a refusal to take human life. He was court-martialed and imprisoned in a military stockade.

Since then, Short has worked to compile photographs and stories of other soldiers who acted out against the war in Vietnam.

William Short
