For Workers, 'The World Is Flat'

Fresh Air
Published April 14, 2005 at 12:00 AM EDT

New York Times foreign affairs columnist Thomas Friedman's new book, The World is Flat, explores the effects of outsourcing and globalization. The book, subtitled "a brief history of the 21st century," connects recent business trends with social issues.

Friedman, who has addressed globalization in The Lexus and the Olive Tree (1999), is also the author of the best-seller Longitudes and Attitudes: Exploring the World After September 11. He has won two Pulitzer Prizes for his coverage of the Middle East.

