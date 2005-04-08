© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Comic Book Science in the Classroom

By Sarah Hughes
Published April 8, 2005 at 12:00 AM EDT

A new experiment in Maryland has students and teachers using comic books as learning tools. The program illustrates an ongoing debate: do teachers give students a challenge, or offer less difficult material that is more likely to spark their interest?

The books are meeting with mixed reviews among fifth-graders at at Lisby-Hillsdale Elementary. As 10-year-old Hunter Haag said of the difference between regular books and graphic novels, "it's kind of good about not having pictures, because you get a chance to make it up in your mind."

But some students say neither comic books nor adventure books can compete with their first passion: video games.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Sarah Hughes
