Jane Fonda's 'Life So Far'

Actress, activist, and former fitness guru Jane Fonda has been in the public spotlight since her childhood. Now Fonda has written a candid new memoir, My Life So Far, in which she goes into detail about her youth, her relationship with her father, as well as her three ex-husbands (Roger Vadim, Tom Hayden, and Ted Turner).

The book also follows Fonda's film career, from Barbarella to On Golden Pond and beyond. Fonda also addresses politics, including her controversial role in the anti-war movement in the 1960s and '70s.

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.