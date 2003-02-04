Russia Space

NPR's Lawrence Sheets reports from the Korolyov Space Center outside Moscow where ground controllers monitored today's successful docking of the Russian cargo ship Progress with the international space station. The Progress brought vital food, water and fuel to the three-man crew. With the American shuttle fleet grounded because of the Columbia tragedy, attention is focused again on Russia's ailing space program and what it can contribute to keep space station Alpha going.

Copyright 2003 NPR