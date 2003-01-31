CDC Reports on Environmental Toxins in Humans

A government report finds that efforts to limit human exposure to toxins aren't helping kids as much as they are helping adults. The report, issued today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, found that children between the ages of 6-11 are sponging up the chemicals found in cigarette smoke and soft plastic toys.

It also found that Mexican-Americans have abnormal levels of the pesticide DDT in their bodies and that pregnant women carry more mercury than expected.

NPR's John Nielsen reports that federal officials say they are concerned but not alarmed by the findings.

