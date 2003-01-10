© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Remembering the Met's Richard Mohr

By Robert Siegel
Published January 10, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

NPR's Robert Siegel notes the passing of the man who ran the Metropolitan Opera broadcast's much-loved intermission programs for more than a decade. Richard Mohr was 83. Mohr died of a heart attack late last year but his death was not announced until this week. The weekly intermission shows featured the Texaco Opera Quiz, in which listeners sent in thousands of trivia questions -- ranging from the factual to the judgmental -- that were answered by a panel of experts.

Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.
