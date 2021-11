When Venezuelans come out to protest, it used to be that they didn't leave home without a pot or pan to bang. This type of noisemaking is popular throughout Latin America and has come to epitomize civil discontent. The "caserola" cacophony is so ubiquitous that it's now possible to buy CD and taped versions of the din for those who don't want to bother with hammering away at kitchenware. NPR's Gerry Hadden looks at history of the caserola.

