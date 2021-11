Michele Norris talks with Teruji Shima, nephew of Jesse Shima, who was born in Okinawa and came to Washington, DC at the age of 19. Discovered by Mary Henderson, the wealthy widow of a Missouri senator, Shima went on to law school and was later put in charge of Henderson's estate. Shima died Dec. 14 at the age of 101. Teruji lived with Jesse Shima for many years and has written a family history.

Copyright 2002 NPR