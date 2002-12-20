Antwone Fisher Himself

Michele Norris talks to screenwriter Antwone Fisher, who's written an autobiographical screenplay for a film directed by Denzell Washington and opening in theatres today. He says his story came to the attention of studio executives when he was a guard on the studio lot. He wanted to return to his hometown of Cleveland to visit his real and foster families. So he told the long story of how he suffered abuse as a child in a foster home to make the case for the time off. He later convinced producers to let him write the story himself. His drive to suceed was fueled by his foster mother's constant refrain to him that "he'd never amont to anything." He wanted to prove her wrong.

