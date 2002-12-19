Michele Norris reports on caring for elderly Holocaust survivors. The men and women who survived the Holocaust during World War II are now seniors. As they grow older, many are unable to suppress those painful memories. This phenomenon is especially true for survivors with Alzheimer's or age-related dementia. They're losing their short-term memory, and the past slowly is becoming their present. Michele met a group of independent social workers who are trying to help doctors and other health care professionals understand the unique needs of this elderly population.

