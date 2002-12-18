© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Doctors, Lawyers Tussle over Texas Malpractice Caps

By Wade Goodwyn
Published December 18, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

NPR's Wade Goodwyn reports the fight is on in Texas over legislation to limit medical malpractice lawsuit awards, with doctors on one side and lawyers on the other. Lawyers oppose the malpractice caps, saying they'll make serious medical mistakes affordable for doctors. That claim outrages physicians, who say without the limits on lawsuits, insurance rates skyrocket and doctors go out of business. Research finds interest rates affect insurance premiums, not big jury awards.

