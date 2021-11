Senate GOP leader Trent Lott apologizes for his remark -- made last week at Strom Thurmond's 100th birthday -- that hinted Lott approved of Thurmond's segregationist platform during the veteran lawmaker's 1948 presidential campaign. But members of the Congressional Black Caucus urge the senator to step down as Republican leader in the Senate. NPR's David Welna reports.

