In an interview with ABC's Diane Sawyer last night, singer Whitney Houston said that she was digitally altered to look less thin during a Michael Jackson tribute concert. For years, tabloids have hounded Houston for alleged drug used and supposed weight disorders. Jacki Lyden explores with Kelly Port, a visual effects supervisor for Digital Domain, a production company in Venice, Calif., the different ways her image could have been manipulated.

