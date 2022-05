Cinematographer Gordon Willis created the look of many of the most influential films of the 1970s: Klute, The Godfather I and II, The Parallax View, Annie Hall and Manhattan. He's shot eight Woody Allen films, as well as Pennies from Heaven and Presumed Innocent. Willis is currently participating in the annual Master Class series at the American Museum of the Moving Image in New York City from Sept. 14-29.

