Voice and acting coach Patsy Rodenburg. She's worked with some of the world's leading English-speaking actors, including Judi Dench, Daniel Day-Lewis, Maggie Smith and Nicole Kidman. Rodenburg is the Director of Voice at London's National Theatre and the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. She's the author of the new book, Speaking Shakespeare, and The Actor Speaks: Voice and the Performer.

Copyright 2002 Fresh Air