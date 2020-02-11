© 2020
Telling West Virginia's Story
From the moment he launched his campaign, Joe Biden focused on what he called a "battle for the soul of our nation."
Biden Wins Presidency, According To AP, Edging Trump In Turbulent Race
Scott Detrow
With Pennsylvania in Joe Biden's column, the former vice president gains the 270 electoral votes needed to be elected.
As W.Va.’s Virus Numbers Trend Upward, Officials Make No Moves Toward Shut Down
Liz McCormick
Districts With Close W.Va. House Races Still Have Hundreds Of Outstanding Absentee Ballots
Emily Allen
A ‘Red Tsunami’ Driven By Trump’s Popularity: What The GOP’s Dominance In West Virginia Portends For The Statehouse
Dave Mistich
,
While the race for President is yet to be decided, the dust has settled for other races up and down the ballot in West Virginia. It’s immediately clear that the Republican Party is fully in control of nearly every aspect of state government.
Yeager beside the Bell X-1 rocket plane Glamous Glennis.
Arts & Culture
Flying High In Appalachia
Glynis Board
,
Many of us are dreaming about the things we want to do when this pandemic is over — like traveling someplace far away. If you have wanderlust, or the itch to fly, these are not ideal circumstances. But being grounded does give us time to reflect and dream about flights in our future and those in our past.This week on Inside Appalachia, we are listening to an encore episode of a show that aired over the summer that looks some of the unique stories that comprise the Mountain State’s history of aviation.
WATCH LIVE: This Sunday Kathy Mattea Guest Hosts Mountain Stage With Ranky Tanky And More
Adam Harris
,
The show will be recorded without an audience on Sunday November 8, with guest host Kathy Mattea, featured performers will be Ranky Tanky, Rene Marie, Susan Werner and The Sea The Sea.
