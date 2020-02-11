With Pennsylvania in Joe Biden's column, the former vice president gains the 270 electoral votes needed to be elected.
A ‘Red Tsunami’ Driven By Trump’s Popularity: What The GOP’s Dominance In West Virginia Portends For The Statehouse
While the race for President is yet to be decided, the dust has settled for other races up and down the ballot in West Virginia. It’s immediately clear that the Republican Party is fully in control of nearly every aspect of state government.
Many of us are dreaming about the things we want to do when this pandemic is over — like traveling someplace far away. If you have wanderlust, or the itch to fly, these are not ideal circumstances. But being grounded does give us time to reflect and dream about flights in our future and those in our past.This week on Inside Appalachia, we are listening to an encore episode of a show that aired over the summer that looks some of the unique stories that comprise the Mountain State’s history of aviation.
The show will be recorded without an audience on Sunday November 8, with guest host Kathy Mattea, featured performers will be Ranky Tanky, Rene Marie, Susan Werner and The Sea The Sea.
View NPR's maps and graphics to see where COVID-19 is hitting hardest in the U.S., which state outbreaks are growing and which are leveling off.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said he and his staff tested negative for the coronavirus after a staffer in the Capitol building tested positive Friday morning. The attorney general’s office later said the employee believed to have the virus tested negative on Friday evening.
Larry Keel Interview with Matt Jackfert about his new album called American Dream — a piece with a positive message and Keel's patented bluegrass style.
Next week marks the 50th anniversary of the worst disaster in U.S. sports history. Marshall University says the number of people able to attend commemorative events in Huntington will be limited. The school is restricting attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic.
On this West Virginia Morning, we recap and bring you the latest news on election results in West Virginia. Also, in this show, we hear from school personnel and economists about the pits and peaks of working through the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump spoke after the AP called Texas, Florida, Ohio and Iowa for him. Tight races, strong turnout and record amounts of mail-in voting left millions of legitimate votes still to be counted.
